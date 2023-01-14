Dr. Ella Faktorovich Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Vision expert from San Francisco, Dr. Ella Faktorovich, continues her partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in her second year.

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ella Faktorovich is among the leading ophthalmologists practicing in San Francisco. As an innovator in the development of advanced vision correction treatments, she has achieved worldwide acclaim for her contributions in the field of refractive surgery. Dr. Faktorovich founded Pacific Vision Institute more than twenty years ago. Under her leadership, Pacific Vision Institute is often the first in the Bay Area to bring the industry's newest diagnostic and treatment technologies for LASIK and Cataract Surgery patients. Pacific Vision Institute has established a reputation for being chosen by eye doctors for their own LASIK.

Dr. Faktorovich has been featured on top tv news channels and in media articles for the latest in vision technology. She is listed in Best Doctors in America, Castle Connolly's Top Doctor, and in the Top 100 Health Professionals in the World. She is committed to providing her patients with the most advanced vision correction treatments in LASIK and Cataract Surgery available worldwide.

Dr. Faktorovich is the founder and remains the Chair of the Annual San Francisco Cataract, Cornea, and Refractive Surgery Symposium dedicated to the continuing education of the Bay Area eye doctors in refractive surgery and other aspects of advanced patient eye care. She is the author of the first textbook on all-laser LASIK procedures, the first to outline the procedures in femtosecond laser applications in medicine and surgery. She is a recognized leader in this groundbreaking vision correction technique, with her definitive textbook used in educating eye surgeons around the world.

Learn more about Dr. Ella Faktorovich by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-ella-faktorovich/

