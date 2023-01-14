The FCMQ is taking advantage of its presence in Matane to announce several projects in collaboration with the MRC of La Matanie and the MRC Haute-Gaspésie

MATANE, QC, Jan. 14, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 14, 2023, the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) will host an honour ride in Matane as part of the 12th edition of the Open House on Snowmobile Trails event. On this occasion, the FCMQ, in collaboration with the city of Matane, is pleased to announce its new project to allocate corridors and dedicated snowmobile launch zones for backcountry snowmobilers. The FCMQ is also announcing its project to promote cohabitation between snowmobilers and ungulates.

Dedicated snowmobile launch zones and safe corridors

Recently, backcountry snowmobilers in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region have begun to use FCMQ trails to access areas that are suitable for backcountry riding, causing increased deterioration of the trails due to the aggressive tracks on their snowmobiles. This compromises the safety of trail riders and causes additional work for club volunteers. Faced with this situation, the concerned clubs contacted the FCMQ to seek solutions, which resulted in the allocation of dedicated snowmobile launch zones and safe corridors for backcountry riders.

"This project is a first solution to the problems created by backcountry snowmobile traffic on FCMQ trails. With this project, we intend to offer support to our snowmobile clubs and to go even further by installing signage and distributing information indicating where riding is permitted." - Stéphane Desroches, General Manager of the FCMQ.

12th edition of the Open House

With the objective of introducing, or reintroducing, people to snowmobiling, the Open House on Snowmobile Trails event, held in collaboration with Intact Insurance and Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), offers complimentary access to the FCMQ's 33,000 km of trails throughout Quebec on January 14th and 15th, 2023. Now in its 12th year in 2023, the event has allowed the FCMQ to increase its membership over the years.

"This eagerly awaited event is the perfect opportunity to showcase all the attractions of snowmobiling, including the breathtaking scenery, to all those who wish to enjoy our trails throughout the weekend." Réal Camiré – President of the FCMQ

The FCMQ is proud to help promote the Matanie region by organizing the honour ride in this renowned snowmobile hub.

Safety instructions

The main objective of interventions on snowmobile trails, which are an integral part of transportation networks, is to ensure the safety of users. In conjunction with the Sûreté du Québec, the FCMQ reminds users of the importance of adhering to and complying with all applicable regulations.

"Each year, an average of 20 snowmobilers lose their lives in collisions involving a snowmobile. The main causes of fatal collisions are speed and driving ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. The partnership established with the FCMQ allows us to intervene jointly in order to preserve the lives of users and to contribute on an ongoing basis to the improvement of road safety, in accordance with our Strategy for the Safety of Transportation Networks." André Santerre – Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance of the Sûreté du Québec.

Snowmobile and ungulates cohabitation project

The beauty of the landscape in the Rivière-Bonjour unoccupied territory (TNO) and the large amounts of snow contribute to the increased use of trails by snowmobilers and ungulates, which increases the risk of collision. In light of this problem, several stakeholders in the La Matanie MRC have joined forces to identify actions to ensure the safety of snowmobilers, fishermen, hikers, hunters, quad riders, workers and moose occupying this territory. These consultations resulted in a project to produce signs to identify the presence of moose and zones of cellular phone reception, in addition to information cards on how to behave in the presence of ungulates, initiatives supported by Maria Fortin, regional administrator for the FCMQ, and by the intersectoral actors of the MRC de La Matanie and the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP). These projects were made possible thanks to a financial contribution from the MRC La Matanie and the MFFP. During the conference, Mr. Stéphane Desroches, General Manager of the FCMQ, thanked the aforementioned organizations for their financial contribution that made these projects possible. He hopes that such an initiative will be repeated in other regions facing similar problems.

"The forest environment belongs to the moose: we must know how to respect them in their environment and this is why it is important to make our members aware of the importance of adopting respectful behaviour in the presence of ungulates for their safety and that of snowmobilers." – Maria Fortin, administrator for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is a non-profit organization with over forty-four years of service. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ defends the interests of its 197 member clubs and their 120,000 snowmobiling members, as well as those of all individuals, whether they are initiated or uninitiated snowmobilers or simply tourists. More than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours each year to the maintenance of the provincial snowmobile trail network.

