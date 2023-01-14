Submit Release
Greg Lindberg Discusses Aging and Quantum Entanglement In His New Book 633 Days Inside

Lindberg postulates a new Law of Thermodynamics: "Entropy is nothing more than missing information"

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, philanthropist and author Greg Lindberg published his second book in 2022 entitled "633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership," which explored the time he served at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery in Alabama. He now has published a list of research articles from his book at https://greglindbergresearch.com/.

Mr. Lindberg was freed from prison last year after the U.S. Fourth Circuit of Appeals reversed his wrongful conviction for bribery. He spent 633 days in custody before the appellate court intervened.

In his new book, Lindberg says that one of the most profound medical journal articles that he read while in prison was on mitochondrial biogenesis and the power of fasting. The article is "Thermodynamics and Inflammation: Insights into Quantum Biology and Aging" by Nunn, Guy, and Bell, published February 3, 2022, in the journal Quantum Reports.

Lindberg says that the implications of Nunn et al.'s work, combined with the implications of his own research, are profound, and in his book explores the effects of quantum biology on DNA replication and the effects of fasting on the aging process.

"633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership," describing his time at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery can be downloaded at http://www.greglindberg.com or purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About Greg Lindberg.  Greg Lindberg is an entrepreneur, a leadership coach, an author, and a father. To learn more visit https://www.greglindbergnews.com/ Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, these companies are worth billions of dollars and employ 7,500 people. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/ 

