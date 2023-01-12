How transparent are development finance institutions?

As global crises mount—from the social and economic fallout of COVID-19 to the deepening climate crisis to food insecurity compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine—development finance institutions (DFIs) are being called upon to address these issues. Resources increasingly are being funneled through DFIs but the ability to know what investments are being made and the impact of those investments is a challenge.

Publish What You Fund (PWYF) has undertaken the DFI Transparency Initiative, a consultative, multistakeholder research and advocacy effort to advance the transparency of DFIs. Its goal is to improve the effectiveness and accountability of DFI investments. The culmination of this work will be the launch of a “DFI Transparency Index” that measures disclosure by 30 multilateral and bilateral DFI portfolios, both sovereign and non-sovereign. This inaugural edition of the “DFI Transparency Index” will allow stakeholders—for the first time—to compare the relative transparency of these institutions, as well as establish a credible baseline of performance against which future progress can be measured.

On January 25, the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution and Publish What You Fund will co-host an event to discuss the inaugural edition of the “DFI Transparency Index.” The event will begin with a presentation of the Index by PWYF CEO Gary Forster. George Ingram, senior fellow at Brookings’ Center for Sustainable Development, will moderate a panel with representatives from public and private sectors to discuss the findings of the Index. The discussion will focus on measurement of development impact and mobilization as well as assurance of community disclosure for project-affected communities for higher-risk projects.

Online viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter by using #DFITransparency.

If you are attending in person, Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.