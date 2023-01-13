Governing the post-pandemic city: A conversation with Mayor Bruce Harrell

Three years from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, city economies have rebounded, but conditions are not back to “normal.” Mayors face new and persisting questions that surfaced during the pandemic, including how to chart the future of their downtowns in an era of hybrid and remote work, how to improve public safety equitably, how to address the affordable housing crisis, and how to help their residents cope with the pandemic’s lasting impacts on mental health.

On Wednesday, January 18 – on the eve of the Winter U.S. Conference of Mayors Meeting – Brookings Metro will host a conversation between Brookings Interim President Amy Liu and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who will discuss his office’s efforts to chart a new future for the city one year into his mayoral tenure.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or tweeting to @BrookingsMetro using the hashtag #PostPandemicCity.

If you are attending in person, Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.