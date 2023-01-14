Laredo Sector Border Patrol disrupts a human smuggling operation at a stash house find illegal contraband

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working together with Webb County Constable Officers from Precinct 1 disrupted a human smuggling operation at a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan.12, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector worked together with Constable officers when they arrived at a residence in central Laredo. When they entered the home, they discovered a total of six people that were being held inside the home and some illegal contraband.

After record checks were conducted it revealed that all the people inside the home were in the country illegally. They were from the countries of Mexico. They were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

The contraband tested positive for marijuana and was turned over to the DEA.

