Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,801 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol disrupts a human smuggling operation at a stash house find illegal contraband

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working together with Webb County Constable Officers from Precinct 1 disrupted a human smuggling operation at a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan.12, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector worked together with Constable officers when they arrived at a residence in central Laredo.  When they entered the home, they discovered a total of six people that were being held inside the home and some illegal contraband.

After record checks were conducted it revealed that all the people inside the home were in the country illegally.  They were from the countries of Mexico. They were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

The contraband tested positive for marijuana and was turned over to the DEA.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at  USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol disrupts a human smuggling operation at a stash house find illegal contraband

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.