CBP Officers Prevent Alleged Child Smuggling Attempt at the Camino Real International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Camino Real International Bridge arrested a woman in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle a minor through the Camino Real International Bridge.

“Our CBP officers prevented this alleged smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interviewing skills,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On January 09, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a female 24-year-old U.S. citizen accompanied by a male minor child traveling from Mexico to the U.S. in a 2019 Dodge Charger. The female presented the minor as her child and presented a U.S. birth certificate for him. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the birth certificate did not belong to the minor, he was not a U.S. citizen, and he did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP OFO officers arrested the woman on federal immigration law violations.

