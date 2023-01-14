Allermi is Pleased to Announce its Expansion into States Across the United States

Allermi, an online allergy startup, is pleased to announce its expansion to Florida, Arizona, and Illinois, with plans to expand to a dozen more states, including Texas, Massachusetts, and New York, in the coming months.

The San Francisco-based online allergy startup, Allermi recently announced its state licensing approval in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois, with more states to follow. Allermi nasal sprays, unlike traditional allergy treatments, contain multiple active ingredients tailored to each patient's symptoms and severity.

According to research, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is a common condition characterized by sneezing, stuffy nose, running nose, watery eyes, and itching of the nose or eyes.

"OTC remedies aren't solving the problem because they're single-ingredient, one-size-fits-all products that don't adequately address symptoms and risk potentially dangerous side effects," said Dr. Robert Bocian, a Stanford professor of Allergy-Immunology and Allermi Co-Founder. "Our expert allergists identified the four distinct components of allergy symptoms, found the appropriate medications to treat each one, and then combined them into a single formula," he added.

According to the company's website, a patient with nasal allergies will receive Allermi's solution in a single bottle, with four distinct components: anti-histamine (sneeze & itch), anti-congestion (stuffy nose), anti-cholinergic (runny nose & post nasal drip), and anti-inflammatory (inflammation)

Allermi modifies the prescription based on patient feedback. "This is an ongoing relationship with patients that aims for perfection and complete control of symptoms," said Dr. Bocian. "If we can do it in a highly allergenic environment like California, we can do it anywhere."

"We are very excited about our growth and expansion into states across America," says Shani Bocian, CEO and Co-Founder of Allermi. "At the moment, over 90% of Allermi's patients have experienced superior relief; it is time for Allermi to be known nationwide," she added.

Customer reviews

Allermi customers are delighted and rave about how Allermi's products have helped them find allergy relief.

"It's the first nasal spray and allergy medication that works! I've had allergies my entire life. I've never been able to breathe through both nasal passages for more than a week. I also like the saline spray that comes with it. Worth it, and I wholeheartedly recommend it!"

"Allermi's nasal spray outperforms my expectations. This amazing spray eliminates the need for oral medication by treating all my symptoms. I certainly don't miss the nasal sprays' sore and tender throat pain and sinus dryness. It's only been a few weeks, but it's been incredible!"

