Non-binary model George Gorg makes a big splash in the fashion industry; launches sustainable skincare brand, Bestie Skincare

On track to bring LGBTQ+ representation in fashion, George Gorg continues to put queer people front and center with the launch of Bestie Skincare, a game-changing brand that combines inclusivity, activism, and sustainability.

George Gorg, the non-binary model, has carved out a name of their own in the fashion industry in the past year and continues to be an LGBTQ+ representation in fashion this 2022.

They have released a new innovative beauty brand called Bestie Skincare, featuring sustainable packaging made from handmade porcelain. The brand is helping hundreds of teens cure their acne and has gained attention from customers and industry professionals alike.

In addition to the success of Bestie Skincare, George has made history as the first non-binary model for the inaugural women's collection of Dickies in collaboration with LĒO. They have also signed with agencies worldwide, creating more opportunities for queer models and talents.

George's work and activism have gained them a large following on social media, with over a million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. They have been interviewed by LADBible, participated in official TikTok Pride panels, and worked with major brands such as Stella McCartney x Adidas, Flannels, Savage X Fenty, JOOP!, and more.

As one of the leading non-binary model agencies last year, George has also made appearances at major fashion events in London, including BOSS (hosted by Naomi Campbell), Marc Jacobs, Savage x Fenty, DAZED magazine, PRADA, and Apple Music. Their success has helped to create more visibility and inclusivity in the industry, with several agencies even creating non-binary boards to accommodate more queer models and talents.

George's accomplishments in such a short amount of time are awe-inspiring, and they have already made a significant impact on the fashion industry. Their activism and commitment to sustainability show that they are not just a talented model but also a socially conscious and compassionate individual.

Those who wish to collaborate or reach out to George Gorg may send a direct message right away to get started. Others who wish to learn more about George Gorg and how they are taking social media influence on a positive level and continuing to push for inclusivity in the fashion industry may visit www.instagram.com/gorg.on for more information.

Media Contact

George Gorg

Bestie Skincare

United Kingdom