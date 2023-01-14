TBIT pursue higher to increase the speed to capitalize on Web3.0 opportunities

Aurora, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further enhance the company's brand image and recognition, enhancing brand influence and competitiveness, as well as introducing the brand globally, the TBITEX blockchain platform has changed the brand name to TBIT. Moving forward, TBITEX platform will continue to serve global users under the TBIT brand, and the corresponding brand visual identity system will also be upgraded simultaneously.

On January 10, 2023, the world's leading blockchain company TBIT and Mega Matrix Group MTMT reached a strategic investment partnership. TBIT will fully uitilize its own advantages in the blockchain industry to assist Mega Matrix in building the infrastructure on the Web 3.0 ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable growth of its portfolio companies.

Web 3.0 is considered to be the "next Internet generation". Although the world is still in a relatively early stage of embracing and accepting Web 3.0, this market has demonstrated its great value and strong growth potential for global investors. Next, TBIT will join the Web 3.0 field and actively explore Web 3.0-related opportunities.

TBIT has established a special Web 3.0 fund of US$10 million in order to assist Mega Matrix Group to become a leader in the Web 3.0 industry among global listed companies and jointly develop an investment strategy in the Web 3.0 industry.

TBIT Global CEO Kevin commented: "We are very pleased to have reached a strategic investment partnership with Mega Matrix Group. TBIT has achieved great success in the blockchain industry in the past few years of development, and Mega Matrix Group has achieved great success in the capital market. There are also many successful cases in terms of investment strategy and plans. In the future, the two parties will rely on each other's advantages and work together in the Web 3.0 industry to create a better future."

