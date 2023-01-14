When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY, is expanding the recall of its 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23” distributed between January 6th to January 13th, 2023 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product comes in a 200g, clear and blue plastic package with brand name “UTOPIA” and bar code 8928918610017 marked on the packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled “Enoki Mushrooms” were distributed in NY, NJ and CT to produce wholesale companies.

The distribution of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

All vendors who have distributed the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms” should immediately cease the distribution and notify their customers of the recall and recall instructions. If their customers have further distributed the product notify them to instruct their customers.

Consumers who have purchased the item are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718.389.8898.