On Jan. 12, 2023, Seattle Public Utilities posted additional closure signs at Richey Viewpoint Park in King County. The park is located just north of Cormorant Cove beach which is also under closure. The closure was issued due to a minor sewage spill from a nearby condominium building. Expanding this closure is taken as a precautionary measure for public safety. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water at both Cormorant Cove and Richey Viewpoint until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Local health jurisdictions or Seattle Public Utilities issue water-contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program helps with communicating new issues to the public.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Twitter and Facebook, or joining our email notification list.

For more information contact

Heather Gibbs

BEACH Program Coordinator

360-480-4868

heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov