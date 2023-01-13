PM’s Lao visit achieves comprehensive, substantial results: foreign minister

VIETNAM, January 13 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to Laos proved to be a diplomatic success aligned with the 13th National Party Congress' policy of strengthening ties with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Speaking to the press, Minister Sơn said the January 11-12 visit at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone was the first made by the Vietnamese PM, wrapping up the Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

PM Chính was also the first foreign leader to visit Laos in 2023 and the first foreign partner welcomed by the Lao PM since he took office.

The Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee’s 45th meeting, co-chaired by the two PMs, was also the first in Laos after four years of being held in Việt Nam.

With a busy schedule of nearly 20 activities in about 30 hours, Sơn said PM Chính had held talks with his Lao counterpart, paid courtesy calls to the Lao Party General Secretary and State President, met the President of National Assembly, received the Chairman of the Central Committee of Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association, visited former leaders of the Lao Party and State, co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and delivered a speech at the Việt Nam-Laos investment conference.

Both sides signed ten cooperation documents to boost further ties across economic diplomacy, digital partnership, judicial assistance in civil affairs, education and training, finance and banking, health care, waterway transport and training of diplomatic officials.

Sơn said the visit has brought about comprehensive, substantial and specific results. A highlight of this was the closing ceremony of the Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, co-chaired by the two PMs. It was an important event to review a successful year of special bilateral relationship.

Apart from political, defence and economic ties, both sides also agreed to keep improving the quality of cooperation in education-training, justice, sci-tech, culture, tourism, people-to-people and locality-to-locality cooperation, particularly border provinces.

During the 45th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, they vowed to continue upholding the effectiveness of joint projects last year, fixing obstacles and accelerating key projects.

The two sides also affirmed their determination to work closely together and offer mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

The two Government leaders pledged to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and central role, as well as ASEAN’s common stance on strategic issues, including the East Sea issue.

The Vietnamese PM expressed readiness to help Laos successfully take over international tasks in the near future, such as ASEAN/AIPA chairmanship in 2024.

Sơn concluded that with the above achievements, the visit had generated a new impetus for Việt Nam-Laos special cooperative ties for the benefit of the two nations and peace, stability and development in the region. — VNS