HCM City’s leader hosts RoK’s NA Speaker

VIETNAM, January 13 - HCM CITY — Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi on Friday said HCM City will create favourable conditions for the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s businesses and community operating and living in the city.

He was speaking during the meeting with Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Thanking the RoK’s politician for choosing HCM City as the first destination after landing in Việt Nam, Chairman Mãi said this shows the appreciation of the Việt Nam-RoK relationship, and that with HCM City in particular.

Mãi said the RoK is now the fourth largest investor in HCM City. The city always attaches importance to facilitating and removing obstacles to business activities and the Korean community.

HCM City has a friendly relationship with seven Korean localities, including Busan, so it will support the RoK to host the World Expo 2030 and be ready to participate in the expo through specific activities.

RoK’s NA Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said his visit was made when Việt Nam and RoK have just established their comprehensive strategic partnership. The two countries’ relationship over the past 30 years has become a model of international relations.

The RoK leader highly appreciated HCM City for making positive contributions to the bilateral relationship.

Kim proposed the local authorities further create favourable conditions for the expansion of the Korean International School in the city; facilitate Korean firms to fulfill their tax obligations; and support the RoK’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

Saying that during the preparation for the World Expo 2030, Busan has developed a model of hi-tech smart city, he recommended HCM City learn from Busan experience and cooperate in digital transformation, smart city construction and urban governance. — VNS

