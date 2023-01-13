Disciplinary measures handed out to a number of leading Party officials

VIETNAM, January 13 -

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, on Friday decided to apply disciplinary measures against some Party member individuals for violating the principle of democratic centralism, the Party's regulations and the State's laws, showing a lack of responsibility and lax leadership.

The committee reprimanded Mai Tiến Dũng, former minister-chairman of the Government Office.

Dũng, a former member of the Party Central Committee and former secretary of the Party Committee of the Government Office, showed irresponsibility in organising flights to bring citizens home during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to some Government officials accepting bribes.

Dũng's violations caused serious consequences, a bad public opinion among society and reduced the prestige of Party organisations and State administrative agencies.

Chử Xuân Dũng, member of the Party Personnel Committee and deputy chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, accepted bribes and showed irresponsibility in performing assigned tasks, causing losses to the State budget and failing to comply with the direction of the city Party Committee on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ma Thế Quyên, secretary of the Party Committee and director of Bắc Kạn Province’s Department of Education and Training, showed a lack of responsibility in leadership, inspection and supervision, leading to violations and causing losses to the State budget.

While holding the position of Deputy Chairman of Bình Thuận Province’s People's Committee and former director of the Department of Finance, Nguyễn Văn Phong violated the law on land and bidding, also causing losses to the State budget.

The committee decided to dispel Chử Xuân Dũng, Ma Thế Quyên and Nguyễn Văn Phong from the Party.

Men Pholly, head of the An Giang Province’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, former secretary of Tri Tôn District Party Committee and former chairman of the district People's Council, was dismissed from all Party positions for his violations.

He violated regulations on investment and business and didn’t fully follow procedures as prescribed by law. — VNS