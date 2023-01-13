Condolences to Senegal over Kaffrine bus crash

VIETNAM, January 13 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday sent his condolences to Senegalese President Macky Sall over a recent bus crash in Senegal’s Kaffrine region, one of the deadliest accidents in the West African nation in recent years.

Taking place on January 8, the head-on collision overnight of two buses killed nearly 40 people and injured more than 100 others, according to international media. VNS