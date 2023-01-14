The United States and Japan Sign Framework Agreement on Space Cooperation

Today I joined Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, and other dignitaries to sign an agreement more than 10 years in the making. The Framework Agreement for Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, for Peaceful Purposes builds on many years of peaceful and fruitful cooperation in space – and represents our shared vision for furthering scientific progress and human space exploration.

U.S.-Japan cooperation and friendship here on Earth have led to significant accomplishments in outer space. Japan and the United States were two of the initial eight signatories of the Artemis Accords, demonstrating our countries’ foundational commitment to responsible, sustainable, and peaceful outer space exploration for the benefit of all humankind. Together, we have advanced the frontiers of human endeavor and scientific knowledge through our partnership – from the creation of the International Space Station to development of the lunar Gateway, a research outpost that will orbit the Moon and be used to prepare for future missions to Mars.

This Framework Agreement will intensify and strengthen our bilateral cooperation in space. Our nations plan to collaborate on space science, including lunar science; Earth science; space operations and exploration, including lunar operations and exploration; aeronautical science and technology; space technology; space transportation; safety and mission assurance; and other related opportunities. Our nations plan to hold a Comprehensive Dialogue on Space in March 2023 to build on this agreement and strengthen cooperation across all sectors of our space cooperation.

The future of space will be built on collaboration. Through this agreement, we will go farther and learn even more together.