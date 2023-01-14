U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee Vice-Ministerial Meeting

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago met today in Washington, DC with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ono Keiichi and Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Vice Minister for International Affairs Hirai Hirohide on the occasion of the second Vice-Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC). At the meeting, they advanced bilateral collaboration to counter economic coercion, build more resilient supply chains, strengthen energy and food security, and promote the development of critical and emerging technologies in support of the global, rules-based economic order. They also reviewed progress toward tangible outcomes ahead of the 2023 EPCC ministerial meeting and throughout Japan’s G7 Presidency.