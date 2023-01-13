The Healthcare Landscape: Looking Back at 2022 and Ahead to 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to reverberate in 2022, ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson writes in his latest column for Talk Business and Politics. Wilson looks back at notable developments in the healthcare landscape over the past year, such as Arkansas’s receipt of its first round of opioid settlement funds, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe. V. Wade, and the launch of the 988 national suicide prevention hotline number.

Wilson also discusses several things to keep an eye on in 2023, including developments that could have major impacts on struggling rural hospitals and Medicaid beneficiaries.