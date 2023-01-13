Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,904 in the last 365 days.

The Healthcare Landscape: Looking Back at 2022 and Ahead to 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to reverberate in 2022, ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson writes in his latest column for Talk Business and Politics. Wilson looks back at notable developments in the healthcare landscape over the past year, such as Arkansas’s receipt of its first round of opioid settlement funds, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe. V. Wade, and the launch of the 988 national suicide prevention hotline number.

Wilson also discusses several things to keep an eye on in 2023, including developments that could have major impacts on struggling rural hospitals and Medicaid beneficiaries.

You just read:

The Healthcare Landscape: Looking Back at 2022 and Ahead to 2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.