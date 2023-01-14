Plano Health Insurance Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive Thanks To 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Process
Affordable Health Insurance Plano TX
A Plano health insurance agent, reminds millions that they can go on the Affordable Care Act marketplace right now and find affordable health plans...PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health insurance in Plano has been very expensive in the past, so much that millions of Americans have struggled to afford paying ballooning premium costs for themselves and their families. But thanks to federal subsidies and the teamwork of government officials and insurers nationwide, these same individuals and families can access more affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. This is true now more than ever, as the 2023 ACA open enrollment begins to hit its stride after opening up on November 1. Americans who have yet to sign up have a limited time period to visit healthcare.gov and shop and enroll for the coverage plan that works best for them.
More information can be found at https://insurance4dallas.com/plano-health-insurance
This is great news for individuals and families who have been on the fence about signing up for quality and affordable health insurance in Plano. Signed into law in 2010, the ACA provides cheaper insurance while also expanding access to Medicaid and supporting new medical delivery methods meant to lower the cost of healthcare. Word has quickly spread, with more than 35 million Americans already enrolled. What’s important to know with the latest enrollment is that the state you live in determines which providers people can use if they qualify. Everything is broken down into four tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each plan offering a unique cost breakdown ranging from lower monthly premiums and higher deductibles to high premiums and low out-of-pocket deductibles. This gives Americans the options they need to make the right choice for them and their families.
Rick Thornton, a Plano health insurance agent, said premiums are based on income. Therefore, premiums could still cost less if you have low income. Also, individuals under the age of 30 or have an exemption based on inability to afford health insurance can qualify for a Catastrophic plan featuring low monthly premiums and high deductibles.
Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.
