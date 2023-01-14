New Book “The Journey Within” Seeks to Help Readers Build More Fulfilling and Meaningful Lives

Entrepreneur Daniel Shaba is sharing poems that take readers on a journey of self-discovery, personal growth, and inner peace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Shaba – the ultra-driven entrepreneur renowned for inspiring his community with his fierce determination and positive mindset – is pleased to announce the publication of his second book, The Journey Within: Poems to Heal Anxiety, Depression & Scale Self-Confidence.

Now available digitally, The Journey Within explores the challenges and triumphs of overcoming adversity, achieving goals, and finding one’s place in a complex world through a combination of thoughtfully written poems that speak to the soul. The poetic masterpiece also hones in on the power of positive thinking, emotional intelligence, self-confidence, and self-expression, and provides readers with tools and strategies for integrating them into their daily lives.

“In my second book, I address some of the challenges so many of us have encountered over what can only be described as a very difficult couple of years,” said Daniel Shaba. “With so much changing in our world, I wanted to use the unique power poetry has to speak to my community at a deeper level.”

Daniel added, “I’m proud of how The Journey Within does that and more: By exploring in-depth the techniques and methods of creating poetry, along with tips and suggestions to help improve self-discovery, personal growth, and inner peace, I think readers will find this a ‘must read’ blueprint to building a more fulfilling and meaningful life.”

To learn more about Daniel Shaba and The Journey Within: Poems to Heal Anxiety, Depression & Scale Self-Confidence, click here or visit www.danielshaba.com.