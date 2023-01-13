F&G Commission meeting Jan. 25-26 in Boise

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise. A public hearing will begin on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. MST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MST Jan. 26 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

Commission is scheduled to set the 2023 and 2024 seasons for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.

Fish and Game wildlife staff will present a status update on deer and elk and present the 2023 and 2024 big game season setting preview.

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the adoption of management plans for fisher, Canada lynx and wolverine.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).