CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Houston, TX, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  February 17, 2023


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.


Debra Huggins (713) 207-5477

