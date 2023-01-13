Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler’s Travel to Zambia, Malawi, and the United Kingdom

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security, Dr. Cary Fowler will travel to Lusaka, Zambia, January 15-18; Lilongwe, Malawi, January 18-21; and London, United Kingdom, January 23-24.

In Lusaka and Lilongwe, Special Envoy Fowler will be joined by USAID Global Food Crisis Coordinator Dina Esposito for meetings with government officials and stakeholders on the regional food security crisis. Special Envoy Fowler and Coordinator Esposito will promote local partnerships through the new Accelerated Innovation Delivery Initiative, which seeks to support smallholder farmers with the resources and tools to overcome high food and fertilizer prices and adapt to the climate crisis.

Dr. Fowler and Coordinator Esposito will also visit Feed the Future programs supporting climate resilient farming and nutrition diversification and will discuss the U.S. strategy for addressing the global food security crisis.

In London, Special Envoy Fowler will join U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, Cindy Hensley McCain. Special Envoy Fowler will attend meetings at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as well as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Special Envoy Fowler and Ambassador McCain will visit the Millennium Seed Bank and its collection of over 2.4 billion seeds from around the world.