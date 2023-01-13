Submit Release
Auditor’s Office Receives Fourth Consecutive Highest Possible Rating in Peer Review of Bump’s Tenure 

BostonIn the final peer review of her tenure, state auditors representing the National State Auditors Association (NSAA) gave the Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) its highest rating for governmental auditing. The office had also received the highest rating in 2014, 2017 and 2020.

“In 2011, after a failed peer review, I determined that this office must achieve excellence in auditing in order for us to have credibility and positive impact. Since then, we have pursued the highest standards, building a system to ensure objectivity, independence, staff excellence, thorough documentation, and quality assurance. I am incredibly grateful to the staff who have followed me on this quest and have brought forward their own innovations. No one could ask for a better team of award-winning accountability professionals,” said Bump.

Peer reviews performed through the NSAA are conducted every three years. The independent review determined, during the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, whether the office’s internal quality control system was adequate. The review also analyzed whether quality control policies and procedures were complied with to provide the organization with reasonable assurance of conforming to applicable professional standards. State audit organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies, or fail. The OSA received a pass rating.

The team of professionals that conducted Massachusetts’ peer review was comprised of state auditors from Louisiana, Missouri, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, and California. The reviews are required as part of compliance with the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards, promulgated by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The OSA is required by statute to comply with these standards in conducting its audit work.

During her tenure, Bump’s office has become a national leader in government auditing and accountability. 

