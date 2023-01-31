Maven Collective Marketing Announces ActiveCampaign Agency Partnership

Maven Collective Marketing – ActiveCampaign Official Agency Partner

Maven Collective Marketing announces its Agency Partnership with ActiveCampaign.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveCampaign is a cloud-based platform that specializes in customer experience automation by combining transactional emails, email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM all into one software. With its focus on customer experience automation to create incredible customer experiences, the platform makes email marketing simple so businesses can focus on other areas to increase their revenue and grow their brand.

As a trusted marketing agency in the B2B SaaS and Microsoft Partner Marketing space, Maven Collective Marketing sees the importance of an outstanding email marketing and marketing automation strategy that yields high ROIs. The agency will elevate its email marketing service and make the customer experience automation process simpler using ActiveCampaign’s machine learning tool.

“Becoming an official agency partner with ActiveCampaign allows us to access additional resources for our clients to utilize the ActiveCampaign platform to its full extent. We are excited to add ActiveCampaign to our client toolbox to enhance their end-customer's experience,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

The ActiveCampaign Agency Partner Program is designed to elevate business growth by providing access to onboarding materials, sales support, marketing development funds, product certification opportunities, and much more. ActiveCampaign leans on partners to expand its footprint and consistently innovate and bring new features to its platform.

As an Agency Partner of the program, Maven Collective Marketing has become a part of the community to provide input and feedback to ActiveCampaign for further enhancements to ActiveCampaign’s development and accessibility.

In addition to now being an ActiveCampaign Agency Partner, Maven Collective Marketing is also an accredited expert/partner in HubSpot, Dripify, and ClickDimensions.



About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.

Learn how to work with the Mavens: https://www.mavencollectivemarketing.com