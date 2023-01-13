Mawer Investment Management Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management announced today that its Board of Directors approved an exchange of roles between Craig Senyk, President and Jim Hall, Board Chair.



Effective January 16, Mr. Senyk, who has served as the firm’s President for the past four years, will become Board Chair and Mr. Hall, who has served as Board Chair for just under 15 years, will become President. Mr. Hall will also continue in his role as Portfolio Manager of the Mawer EAFE Large Cap strategy and overseeing investment risk management.

“The Board of Directors believes it is the right time in the firm’s growth trajectory to make this change,” said Mr. Hall. “Craig’s considerable experience at the firm, combined with his strong industry and community presence make him the best choice for Board Chair moving forward. At the same time, the change allows me to better balance my time and focus on key operational aspects of the firm. We are excited about the change and believe it will position the firm well for future success.”

Mr. Hall has been with Mawer for over 25 years. During his tenure at the firm, he has managed multiple equity strategies (Canadian Equity, Global Equity, International Equity, EAFE Large Cap); served as Chief Investment Officer between 2004 and 2018; and been a member of the firm’s Management Committee, which drives the development and execution of the firm’s strategic plans. Mr. Hall will continue as a member of the Board of Directors which he first joined in 2000 and has chaired since 2008.

Mr. Senyk has also been with Mawer for over 25 years and held multiple roles during his tenure. He was Portfolio Manager of the Mawer Tax Effective Balanced strategy; Director of Portfolio Management, leading both institutional and individual business segments; and has served on multiple firm committees: Management Committee, Risk Management Committee, and the Ownership Oversight Committee. Mr. Senyk has been Vice Chair of Mawer’s Board of Directors since 2016, which he first joined in 2001.

