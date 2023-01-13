Italy Sunlight Brings InterHarmony Highlights at Carnegie Hall on Jan 18 at 8PM
Misha Quint (cello), Oleh Krysa (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola), Catherine Kautsky (piano) and outstanding blossoming young artists chosen by InterHarmony during its festivals in Italy.
InterHarmony International Music Festival continues its series at Carnegie Hall with highlights from extraordinary performances at its summer festival in Italy.NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA , January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We await the moments in our lives that shake us to our core, the realization of dreams, with a momentary connection between the transcendent and the physical. On January 18th, InterHarmony International Music Festival continues its series at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with highlights from extraordinary performances at its summer festival in Italy by such world class soloists as Misha Quint (cello), Oleh Krysa (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola), Catherine Kautsky (piano) and outstanding blossoming young artists, who were selected by InterHarmony during its festivals in Italy for a showcase performance in New York. This concert will take you on an unforgettable journey through the inner world of composers from the 18th through the 21st centuries from the romantically charged Schumann Piano Quintet, to virtuosic violin compositions of Ravel and Ysaÿe as well as the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize, George Walker. Tickets can be purchased online at www.carnegiehall.org, or by calling CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800. More information can be found at www.interharmony.com.
About the Program
Our journey begins with a rhythmic bow stroke expertly exciting a violin’s strings into motion. Violinist Isabel Chen will perform Maurice Ravel’s Tzigane, a vibrant work that represents the best of the rhapsodic flair of late romantic virtuosi, Paganini and Sarasate, with the colorful sonic freedom of the Impressionistic Era.
Following this fiery eruption of heart and technique, Victoria Sun will present two contrasting works by Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 in Ab Major and Valse oubliée No.1. Liebestraum (“Love Dreams”) are a set of three pieces inspired by German poets Ludwig Uhland and Ferdinand Freiligrath. This piece describes unconditional love and is contemplative of the love that is felt after the experience of loss. Written while recovering from an injury, the Valse Oubliee (“Forgotten Waltzes”) are reminiscent of Liszt’s earlier works, but with a more complex harmonic palette and adventurous sense of style.
With new and refreshing character, violinist Adrian Ip will be displaying works by Eugene Ysaÿe and Johann Sebastian Bach. Each one of Ysaÿe’s Six Sonatas is dedicated to an important violinist of his own time; Sonata No. 6 is dedicated to Manuel Quiroga and written in the style of a Spanish habañera. Following this work is the Sarabande from Bach’s Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin. Sarabande is also a Spanish dance, and although initially regarded as indecent by European courts, it became a stately sentimental work at the heart of many of Bach’s most profound compositions.
Concluding the first half of the concert, a haunting melody emerges from the piano and skitters playfully into the air, illuminating the concert hall with cascades of luminous notes, glittering with humanity and the depths of the human spirit. Pianist Benjamin Keating will perform an extraordinary work by the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, George Walker.
Bach wrote six cello suites in his lifetime, which have become some of the most beloved works of the cello repertoire by audiences and performers alike. Opening the second half of the program, is the Prelude and Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 performed by Thomas Soice. The Prelude has an almost improvisatory character and concludes in a cadenza that is both subtle and profound; while the Sarabande is full of reverent depth, a pouring out of the most interior well of the soul, followed by the buoyant Gigue.
For the grand finale, InterHarmony featured artists Oleh Krysa (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola), Misha Quint (cello), and Catherine Kautsky (piano) join young artist Isabel Chen (violin) side-by-side in a performance of Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in Eb. Often regarded as one Schumann’s greatest chamber music works, Piano Quintet inspired several musical works by other notable composers including Brahms, Franck, and Dvorak. Dedicated to his wife, Clara Schumann, this piece is expansive and rich with an epic character that reflects the height of the century’s lush harmonies and spirit.
An exhibition of musical delicacies ranging from the soulful modernism of George Walker to the restrained passion of Bach and the fireworks of Ravel and Ysaÿe, this concert is sure to take you on an unforgettable journey through a diverse program of immense emotional depth and character.
These sorts of performances are rare, and both audience and musicians will be left with an indelible feeling that is hard to put into words. Join us for this night of beautiful music and exceptional performance.
Caitlin McConnell
InterHarmony International School of Music
+1 561-288-0046
festival@interharmony.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram