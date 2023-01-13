“Ending The String Of Self-Inflicted Manufactured Housing Industry Wounds” January 2023 MHARR Issues and Perspectives
"Ending the String of Self-Inflicted Manufactured Housing Industry Wounds." Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Issues and Perspectives (MHARR IP), January 2023..
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), LOGO, large MHARR logo, 490x285. Tag Line "Preserving the American Dream of Home Ownership Through Regulatory Reform."
Danny Ghorbani, Senior Advisor, founding President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
Mark Weiss MHARR logo Freddie Mac Facts Analysis Longterm Decline Supply Starter Homes Entry Homes 418K in 1970s, 314K in 1980s, 207K 90s, 150K 2000s, 55K2010s. Mark Weiss MHARR CEO statement.
Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) announces the publication of a new MHARR Perspective.
So begins the latest periodic installment of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) "Issues and Perspectives" (IP). The MHARR IP continues as follows.
"Indeed, it is mystery why MHI, instead of seeking to inflict a federal fire sprinkler standard on the HUD Code industry, has not formed an alliance with NAHB to oppose any and all such mandates – for any type of home — at the state and/or local level. Thus, while MHI routinely touts its cooperation with other segments of the housing industry to oppose or promote various legislation, programs and policies (See, MHARR’s July 26, 2022 White Paper, entitled “The Exploitation of Federal Housing Finance and Mortgage Funding Assistance Programs and Potential Solutions”) – in ways that are particularly beneficial to the site-built housing industry — it is nowhere to be found partnering with NAHB to oppose baseless sprinkler mandates."
The headline to the article is: “Ending The String Of Self-Inflicted Manufactured Housing Industry Wounds” January 2023 MHARR — Issues and Perspectives." The entire MHARR IP for January 2023 is found at this link here.
Mark Weiss, J.D.
MHARR is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
MHARR Issues and Perspectives are a collection of fact and evidence based editorial comments by MHARR's President and CEO, Mark Weiss, J.D. That collection is found at the link below. It represents years of MHARR's perspectives.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
“MHARR-Issues and Perspectives” are available for re-publication in full (i.e., without alteration or substantive modification) without further permission and with proper attribution. The collection of MHARR IP's are linked above.
The most recent manufactured housing production and top ten shipment states information from MHARR is linked here.
The collection of years of MHARR manufactured housing production and shipment statistics and related data are linked below. That links is the largest known
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/manufactured-home-shipments/
Timely, factual, and evidence-based statements from MHARR on the underlying causes of manufactured housing underperformance during an affordable housing crisis are found in the reports linked below. Note that several of these have recently been de facto confirmed by the Bloomberg editorial published in the Washington Post that called for more manufactured housing production. That Bloomberg editorial specifically called more competitive lending and the need to overcome local zoning barriers.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/ginnie-mae-seeks-input-on-fha-title-i-manufactured-housing-program-and-egregious-10-10-rule/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/fhfa-has-repeatedly-reported-material-misrepresentations-to-congress-breach-of-responsibilities-under-hera-relating-to-dts/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-white-paper-exposes-public-relations-exploitation-notwithstanding-continuing-industry-failures/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/washington-d-c-updates-on-manufactured-housing-issues-including-doe-energy-assault-hud-moving-on-doe-standards-mh-financing-mh-white-paper-and-more/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-presents-comments-at-federal-housing-finance-agency-duty-to-serve-listening-session/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/freddie-mac-unwittingly-proves-its-own-failure-mharr-issues-and-perspectives-may-2021/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mark-weiss-addresses-the-manufactured-housing-industrys-twin-crises-an-mhpronews-interview-with-mharr-president-and-ceo-mark-weiss-j-d/
MHARR Articles Focused on Proper Implementation of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) and its "enhanced preemption" provisions are found at the links below
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/exclusive-insights-on-controversies-interview-with-25-year-industry-leader-mark-weiss-president-ceo-of-the-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-urges-hud-and-fhfa-to-address-zoning-and-consumer-financing-under-their-new-agreement/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/the-incredible-shrinking-zoning-problem-september-2019-mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-appeals-hud-stonewalling-on-mhcc-foia/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-calls-on-hud-secretary-to-end-discriminatory-and-exclusionary-zoning-of-hud-regulated-manufactured-homes/
About MHARR is Found at the Link Below
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/about-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr-washington-d-c/
Interviews of MHARR's senior advisor and founding president and CEO, Danny Ghorbani, conducted by industry-leading MHProNews.com, are found at this link here.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mhpronews-qa-with-danny-ghorbani/duty-to-serve-mh/
MHARR Accomplishments
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/major-and-continuing-mharr-accomplishments-for-the-hud-code-manufactured-housing-industry-and-consumers-of-affordable-housing/
MHARR's History and Objectives
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/brief-history-and-objectives-of-the-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr/
Additional MHARR News
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-news/
An example of MHARR engagement on federal issues is found on the FHFA website at the link below.
https://www.fhfa.gov/Media/Documents/MarkWeiss-remarks.pdf
Join MHARR
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/join-mharr/
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
email us here