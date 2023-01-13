Read more about Gov. Kemp Presents Budget Recommendations to General Assembly

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp presented his recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets to the General Assembly today via the annual Budget Report. The items included within the report are designed to meet the state's financial obligations while also investing in the education, health, and safety of its citizens and to maintain Georgia's position as the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. These proposals follow yet another record-breaking year for Georgia's economy, with unprecedented levels of new jobs and investments announced throughout the state in 2022.

To further expound on the benefits of the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budget proposals, Governor Kemp will address the Joint Budget Hearings next week remotely from Davos, Switzerland, where he will be sharing with world leaders why Georgia's conservative record and economic success story can serve as a model for other states and nations.

Notable budget proposals in this year's report include: