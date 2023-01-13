Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,960 in the last 365 days.

USA News (USANews.com) Plans to Quickly Reach Over a Hundred Million People

They are doing this through their Verified News Influencer Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly launched media platform USA News (USANews.com) is already garnering tens of thousands of new visitors by the day and doesn't plan on slowing down. Gallant Dill, CEO of USA News, has implemented a program called "Verified News Influencers", where they build a partnership with super influencers and allow them to post updates in story form that they can share all over social media.

Within USANews.com's first 30 days of launching, the Verified News Influencer program has already signed up over 100 famous influencers with over 100,000,000 in potential reach. They plan on bringing in over 1,000 more by the middle of the year with a goal to reach a billion eyes by 2024.

"My goal for USANews.com is for it to be the biggest news site in America, and achieving this in the shortest amount of time through viral marketing tactics and pre-existing relationships." - Gallant Dill

To check out the latest updates on USA News, visit the website at USANews.com or email PR@USANews.com

More about USA News (USANews.com

USANews.com is a media platform that shares non-political and non-biased media. USA News delivers the most viral content on the web and gives a positive voice back to the people.

Contact Information:
Jessica Williams
Media Journalist
jessica@usanews.com

Related Images






Image 1: USANews.com's Influencer Voices Page


USANews.com's Influencer Voices Page



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


USANews.com's Influencer Voices Page

USANews.com's Influencer Voices Page

You just read:

USA News (USANews.com) Plans to Quickly Reach Over a Hundred Million People

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.