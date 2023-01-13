USA News (USANews.com) Plans to Quickly Reach Over a Hundred Million People

They are doing this through their Verified News Influencer Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly launched media platform USA News (USANews.com) is already garnering tens of thousands of new visitors by the day and doesn't plan on slowing down. Gallant Dill, CEO of USA News, has implemented a program called "Verified News Influencers", where they build a partnership with super influencers and allow them to post updates in story form that they can share all over social media.

Within USANews.com's first 30 days of launching, the Verified News Influencer program has already signed up over 100 famous influencers with over 100,000,000 in potential reach. They plan on bringing in over 1,000 more by the middle of the year with a goal to reach a billion eyes by 2024.

"My goal for USANews.com is for it to be the biggest news site in America, and achieving this in the shortest amount of time through viral marketing tactics and pre-existing relationships." - Gallant Dill

To check out the latest updates on USA News, visit the website at USANews.com or email PR@USANews.com

USANews.com is a media platform that shares non-political and non-biased media. USA News delivers the most viral content on the web and gives a positive voice back to the people.

Contact Information:

Jessica Williams

Media Journalist

jessica@usanews.com



