Springfield Fire Victim Succumbs to Injuries 

SPRINGFIELD — A fire in a Springfield apartment claimed the life of an older adult this morning, said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

“Our thoughts right now are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Commissioner Calvi. “I want to offer them our heartfelt condolences as they confront this tragedy. Investigators determined that the fire started with smoking materials, and I want to remind everyone in the community that this is the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide.”

“Fires that start with smoking materials are more likely to be deadly than almost any other type,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “They have claimed at least 49 lives in Massachusetts over the past five years. If you smoke or have guests who do, please use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Springfield Fire Department responded to the area of 68 Federal St. for a fire at about 3:30 this morning. They rescued one occupant, a woman in her 60s with serious injuries, from the first floor. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later passed away.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, Springfield Police detectives, and State Police investigators assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Hampden District Attorney. They determined that the fire began in the area of a chair in the apartment’s living room and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Springfield fire was the second of two fatal fires this morning. The other took place in Holbrook and also claimed the life of an older adult. The cause of that fire remains under investigation. They represent the first fatal fires in Massachusetts this year.

