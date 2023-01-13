Singular Law Group: Adultery Legal Options in Arizona
Infidelity can complicate divorce proceedings in Arizona.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Couples in Arizona who are facing the issue of marital infidelity often leads to one spouse or the other to decide it is best to end the marriage. Adultery in a marriage is a time of high emotion and during that time it is important to consider all options carefully. In those circumstances, it becomes even more important to consult with a law firm experienced in handling situations involving infidelity. This is so that the law firm can successfully guide the individual through the complexities of how adultery may affect divorce proceedings in Arizona.
Marty Zalevsky, of counsel to Singular Law Group in Tempe Arizona, has over 13 years of experience working with individuals considering their options, including divorce, in cases of marital infidelity in the Phoenix metro area.
According to Zalevsky, “Infidelity can complicate divorce proceedings in Arizona.” She added, “It's crucial for those impacted by a spouse's adultery to select a law firm that not only has expertise in handling these intricate cases but also possesses qualities such as empathy, compassion, and availability to address the added complexities."
Generally, couples affected by marital infidelity in Arizona have three options they can consider depending on their circumstances:
Choose Divorce
It's important to note that Arizona is a no-fault state when it comes to divorce, which means that no fault will be assigned to either party during proceedings. In Arizona, a specific reason for wanting to end a marriage is not required. A divorce can be requested by stating that the marriage is irretrievably broken and that there is no chance of reconciliation.
To file for divorce in Arizona, one spouse must have lived in the state for at least 91 days, and for minor children to be included in the divorce, they must have lived in the state for at least six months. These residency requirements are in place to ensure that the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and make decisions related to the division of property, child custody, and support.
It's also important to note that the behavior of a spouse can influence other aspects of the divorce case, such as child custody and alimony. If there are allegations of abuse or neglect, the court will consider this information when making decisions about parenting time and decision-making.
Choose Legal Separation
Additionally, there is an option for legal separation in Arizona, which allows spouses to live separately, divide assets, and determine child custody, but remain married. This is different from divorce as it does not dissolve the legal marital relationship, and neither spouse is free to remarry after a legal separation. Some people choose legal separation over divorce for religious or financial reasons, or as a way to "test run" living apart before making a final decision about divorce.
Choose Annulment
Lastly, there is an option for annulment in Arizona, which is a legal process that declares a marriage to be null and void, as if it never happened. Grounds for annulment include lack of capacity or competence to consent to the marriage at the time of the marriage, lack of physical capacity, and fraud or misrepresentation.
In any case, it is important to consult with a lawyer experienced in these matters to ensure a successful outcome and guidance through the complexities of the legal process.
Singular Law Group is an innovative Phoenix area law firm that has deep knowledge and experience related to handling cases involving adultery in marriages. Their divorce lawyers adopt a compassionate and understanding approach towards individuals who are going through a stressful and emotionally challenging time, particularly those who have been affected by marital infidelity. Singular Law Group’s attorneys take the time to fully explain the options available and walk clients through the complex process of divorce in Arizona. They are available for extended hours and provide a highly personalized service that cannot be found working with a large law firm. The goal of Singular Law Group is to achieve the most favorable outcome for their clients who are going through a divorce, especially in cases involving infidelity.
