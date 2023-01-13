Tosca Selects Partners Mojix and Coriel to Implement RFID-based Traceability for their Reusable Containers

Combined expertise and technology enable Tosca to benefit and to provide their end customers with reliable end-to-end traceability for Returnable Plastic Containers, improving stock accuracy between all Tosca maintenance sites in Europe.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for supply chains and Coriel, a specialist systems integrator focused on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 solutions, were chosen by Tosca to provide a SaaS-based traceability solution that enables real-time, item-level visibility across all their sites in Europe. Tosca is a global leader in reusable container solutions for the food industry. The company has developed innovative solutions that deliver supply chain improvement and measurable value for suppliers, growers, and retailers.

Tosca has always been at the forefront of the reusable revolution. As one of the world leaders in RPC (Reusable Plastic Containers) and plastic pallets, Tosca was looking for an innovative traceability solution that would give them full visibility of its global pool of reusable pallets and containers. Achieving full observability of Tosca's asset pool would have many benefits for them. First, as Tosca's mission is to eliminate waste at every turn, this would further reduce the waste caused by asset loss, theft, and damage. Second, it would enable Tosca to repair damaged assets and return them to the pool more quickly. And finally, it would drive asset management optimization resulting in increased rotations and avoiding shortages or overstocks in critical locations. Tosca needed a clear view of its inventory of usable and shippable assets for end customers across all their sites in Europe, a visibility they are now able to share with their clients.

Mojix and Coriel were able to provide Tosca with a returnable asset (RTIM) traceability solution giving them a global view: real-time item visibility accuracy superior to 99%, increased asset rotation with fewer shortages and overstocks, labor optimization to free workers for higher value-added tasks, and ultimately, a significant improvement in their quality of service to customers.

"Handling millions of items and hundreds of thousands of containers per day, there is tangible value in our being able to track our reusable containers in real time. All the supply chain stakeholders, logisticians, transporters, wholesalers, brands, and manufacturers can rest assured that the data is accurate. This enables a clear chain of custody that sets the stage for trusting relationships" said Raf Fonteyn, Tosca Director of Technology, EMEA.

Mojix item-level intelligence solutions are designed around the idea that any given product in a supply chain can be serialized with a unique digital identity. This provides a powerful foundation for enabling total product lifecycle visibility: track-and-trace from origin and manufacturing through to distribution centers, stores, and sometimes even after sale. Retailers will know where their items are, where they're coming from, which business process they've been through, and where they're supposed to go next. Each time an item's status changes, Mojix collects that event data and streams it into the ytem™ platform and processes it along a unique lifecycle data model, allowing users to know, in real-time, the status and history of any item.

About Tosca

Tosca ( www.toscaltd.com ) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and pooling solutions for the wholesupply chain from the first mile to the last mile, purpose-built for our customers to eliminate waste and improve performance at every turn. Our portfolio of IoT-traceable, reusable plastic assets is the most robust the market has to offer, including crates, pallets, bulk containers, dollies and more. With our expansive pooling wash network, and unique capability to develop customized solutions through in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca is the provider of choice for top retailers, growers, and suppliers worldwide.

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com

About Coriel

Coriel is one of Europe's leading technical system integrators, with a unique specialism in complex auto-id projects. We combine our deep understanding of connected technologies and industrial applications to provide integrated solutions that accurately identify, monitor, and digitally track individual items, equipment, containers, products, rolling stock and vehicles.

Established in 2008, with offices in Nottingham (UK) and Malaga (Spain), Coriel are experts in the physical design and delivery of robust barcode, RFID, RTLS and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that accurately gather data for integration into the Mojix platform. Learn more at www.coriel.co.uk

