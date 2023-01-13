Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,914 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Dog Training Device (CHK-278)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional dog trainer and wanted to create an easy hands-free training device that helps a dog learn to self-correct bad behavior," said one of two inventors, from South Beloit, Ill., "so we invented the Q- WALKER. Our design would create a kind, fair, firm, and consistent way of correcting and without the need for choke collars, shouting, coaxing or pleading."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective communication tool to aid in the management and training of dogs. In doing so, it offers a passive training method to help a dog learn to self-correct. It also eliminates the need for physical exertion or the shouting of commands. As a result, it provides peace of mind for dog owners and trainers. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for dog owners, dog trainers, dog walkers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-effective-dog-training-device-chk-278-301720582.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Dog Training Device (CHK-278)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.