Abner Acquires Licenses for Official Data and Video Streams for All Major Sports

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Abner Labs announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech"), has entered into a multi-year Technical Services Agreement with Genius Sports Media Inc. ("Genius Sports") to license official live data, live video streams and historical data for 26 sports.

Abner Tech has acquired licenses to use official live data, live video streams and historical data for all North American professional sports represented by Genius Sports including but not limited to: the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR); Canadian Football League (CFL); and Liga MX.

Abner Tech has acquired licenses to use official live data, live video streams and historical data for all North American collegiate sports represented by Genius Sports. As the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference ("MAC"), Genius Sports also provides Abner Tech with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

Abner Tech has acquired licenses to use official data, live video streams and historical data for all international sports represented by Genius Sports including but not limited to the English Premier League and Bundesliga as well as FIBA Basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally.

The 26 sports represented by the licensing agreement with Genius Sports include, in alphabetical order: American football; badminton; baseball; basketball; beach volleyball; boxing; cricket; darts; eSports; football (soccer); field hockey; futsal; handball; ice hockey; martial arts; motor sports; professional tennis; rugby league; rugby union; snooker; squash; table tennis; volleyball; water polo; and 3x3 basketball. Territories represented by the licenses include countries on every continent except Antarctica.

"Our partnership with Genius Sports unlocks a combination of live data, live streams and historical data that our AI-driven BE THE GAME™ live sports viewing and in-play betting platform will use to deliver relevant real time questions about what's going to happen on the next play in any game. While most people focus on information easily seen on the top of the data iceberg, it's the massive amount of granular information below the waterline that we prize" said Dr David Bate, Abner Labs' Chairman.

"We are grateful to Genius Sports and major Northern American leagues such as the MAC, NASCAR, CFL, Liga MX and major international leagues such as the EPL and Bundesliga as well as the tennis, motor sports, cricket, rugby, darts, snooker and eSports communities, among others, for the opportunity to promote their sports and passion of their fans.

This partnership lets us take bettors' engagement and enjoyment of sports to the next level. When you watch and wager on the BE THE GAME™ platform through your favorite sportsbook website, you will receive the same 'bright lights, big city' experience delivered through other official distribution channels. Our sportsbook clients demand no less, their bettors demand no less, and we will deliver no less" concluded Dr Bate.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BE THE GAME™ live sports viewing and betting technology platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech").

BE THE GAME™ is a proprietary B2B artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as fun as playing video games. BE THE GAME™ is licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands through their websites.

For more information about BE THE GAME™ and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-technology.com and www.abner-labs.com.

