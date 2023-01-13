CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CORZ, IREN and TWST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CORZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 3, 2022 - October 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 13, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Core Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) the Company's largest customer, Gryphon Digital Mining, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius") as required by their contract; (4) the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Iris Energy Limited IREN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Iris ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 17, 2021; and/or (b) Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 13, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (i) certain of Iris's Bitcoin miners, owned through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (ii) accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as defendants had represented; (iii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition; and (iv) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 10, 2023

According to the filed complaint, 1) as alleged in the November 15, 2022 report by Scorpion Capital, defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology; and 2) at the same time, defendants were engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company's true financial condition and prospects.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

