InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Fishing Lure (CHK-336)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new strike-inducing fishing lure to entice bigger fish to a fishing spot," said an inventor, from Pekin, Ill., "so I invented the SCHOOL OF FISH. My design would present itself as a school of fish swimming through the water, it will not tangle and it has a greater hook-up ratio."

The patent-pending invention provides an extremely effective lure for attracting larger fish and more strikes. It also prevents tangles in water or when loose in tackle and it can be jigged or dragged for different presentation to fish. As a result, it makes fishing trips more productive and enjoyable and it eliminates the need to create a multi-lure rig from scratch. The easy-to-use invention features a unique design with multiple hooks for a greater hook-up ratio so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-eye-catching-fishing-lure-chk-336-301720583.html

SOURCE InventHelp

