Sequentur Founder Featured in CIO Review Magazine
CIO Review Magazine Publishes Eye-Opening Interview With Insight Into the Workings of the IT IndustryCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an award-winning IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), announced today that its founder and CIO Roman Gruzdev has been featured on the cover of the CIO Review Magazine.
CIO Review is a leading tech magazine that is at the cutting edge of the ever-changing business environment. They aim to help guide businesses and enterprises to the best available services and solutions. They also serve as trusted platform for experts and leaders in the IT industry to share their expertise and insights into new tech trends.
While providing an intimate look inside the workings of the IT industry, Gruzdev brings to light why a top-notch MSP is in great need today as new cyber attacks emerge around the clock.
Roman shares his advice to all companies: “… to stay vigilant and hire the right professionals to get the job done.” Of his company Sequentur, Roman shares: “Our main goal as an MSP is to protect customers from being hacked and have predictable, smooth-running IT.”
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur has won numerous awards for exemplary service and is proud to partner with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
