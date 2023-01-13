Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2022 to USD 15.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size By Material (Glass and Plastic), By Product Type (Syringes, Bottles, Filling Machine, Tube, Vials and Ampoules, Caps and Closures, and Labels), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the thickness, type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Romaco Holding, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marchesini Group, Korber AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Bausch + Ströbel, Uhlmann Group, Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment, and Coesia among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Threats from the mechanical, chemical, biological, and environmental realms should be avoided when handling pharmaceuticals. Medicines are packaged using a variety of basic materials, including plastics, glass, and others, for use in various drug delivery routes, including oral, pulmonary, injectable, transdermal, topical, interventional, nasal, and ophthalmic. Due to a number of causes, including the expansion of regulatory standards globally and the emphasis on population health management and innovation, the pharmaceutical sector has undergone significant change. Additionally, a more informed customer base and an increase in the demand for over-the-counter medications are both contributing to the market's expansion. It is anticipated that factors such as a growing population, greater knowledge of diseases, and high potential for spending on pharmaceutical products will propel the pharmaceutical sector, which will then propel the packaging equipment market. Additionally, various governments have made numerous efforts to make pharmaceuticals accessible to the general public at reasonable costs, which has raised the demand for packaging equipment globally. Multinational corporations, many of which have their principal offices in Europe and North America, dominate the market for packaging equipment on a global scale. Over the course of the forecast period, rising demand for technologically advanced, highly automated, and integrated packaging solutions in developed economies including the U.S., Germany, Russia, and Italy is anticipated to favourably affect the market.

Scope of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material, Product Type, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Romaco Holding, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marchesini Group, Korber AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Bausch + Ströbel, Uhlmann Group, Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment, and Coesia among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The glass segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material segment is glass and plastic. The glass segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Demand for pharmaceutical glass and containers primarily comes from nations with dense populations, including China and India. These nations' expanding pharmaceutical industries are driving up demand even more. Furthermore, according to projections made by China's National Health Commission, the country's healthcare market will be worth CNY 16 trillion (US$ 2.39 trillion) by 2030. The primary causes of early death in China have shifted from infectious diseases to chronic ailments, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. These significant investments are expected to fuel market expansion. At its manufacturing facility in Jinyun, China for medicinal glass tubing, Schott finished an expansion in September 2021. The factory ramped up for 15 months before beginning production in November 2020.

The filling machine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is syringes, bottles, filling machine, tube, vials and ampoules, caps and closures, and labels. The filling machine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Filling machines correctly pour the product into a container by separating it from the generated bulk using preset settings.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pharmaceutical packaging equipment include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. As its sophisticated drug-producing sector commercializes new sophisticated medicines with particular packaging requirements, the United States will continue to be the largest national market for pharmaceutical packaging. The barrier qualities of the packing material are being improved by advancements in pharmaceutical packaging in the nation. Due to the considerable presence of international businesses like Amcor plc, AptarGroup, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, etc., the United States also dominates the North American pharmaceutical packaging market. Some of the biggest pharmaceutical firms, including Abbott, Pfizer, Roche, and Novartis, are served by these businesses. From their North American locations, these pharmaceutical businesses serve both domestic and foreign clients.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. A surge in pharmaceutical manufacture abroad, increased use of liquid packaging technologies in this area, and stringent government laws and policies against bogus goods.

China

China’s pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size was valued at USD 2.119 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.167 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. This increase will likely be fueled by the expanding pharmaceutical sector in the area. Many foreign companies have also established their manufacturing facilities in the area, mainly in China, in order to meet the demand from a range of end-use sectors and to profit from cost advantages.

India

India's pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size was valued at USD 3.103 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.138 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. India is expected to have rapid growth in the upcoming years as a result of expanding contract manufacturing activities, an ageing population, government efforts, and expansion in the pharmaceutical sector.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is mainly driven by the increasing in demand.

