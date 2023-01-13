The City of Ashland is receiving a $125,000 state grant to help open a wedding and event space. The money will be used to prepare the Union Bank building for an entirely different use, while making Ashland a destination for weddings and extending the city’s downtown commercial area.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support renovations to the building at 100 Main St. W. in Ashland.

[Adapted from: City of Ashland receives $125,000 WEDC grant to remake downtown building January 12, 2023 BusinessNorth]