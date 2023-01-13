Digital Hearing Aids Market is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2022 to USD 13.09 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Digital Hearing Aids Market Size by Technology (Digital and Conventional), By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the digital hearing aids market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the digital hearing aids market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/digital-hearing-aids-market/325/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, type of hearing loss, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global digital hearing aids market are Abbott, Amplifon, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., Microson, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Demant A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Microson, Arphi Electronics Private Limited, Sonova, Horentek, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide digital hearing aids market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Unlike analogue programmable aids, digital aids produce an exact duplicate of sound waves by converting them into digital signals. As the healthcare sector in developing economies is turning towards privatization, the healthcare infrastructure in such countries is going through rapid development. Increased awareness among people regarding health is also playing a vital role in rising the demand for the devices and their diagnostic services. In the global digital hearing aids market, sales and revenue have increased exponentially due to increasing consumer demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technical improvements. By the year 2028, approximately 5% of the world's population will suffer from disabling hearing loss. In addition, by 2050, more than 900 million people will suffer from disabling hearing loss, or one out of every ten. Due to the prevalence of hearing disorders and hearing loss problems among the population, a large number of hearing devices are being sold. Currently, organizations in the digital hearing aid market concentrate primarily on research and development, as well as product launches, which is creating new growth of opportunities for the market. The digital hearing aids market is witnessing huge growth due to the rising demand for hearing aids but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as unawareness and ignorance regarding hearing aids and a lack of trained professionals. It is necessary to guide the staff as well as the patients about the proper usage of these devices in order to prevent any kind of future conflict arising due to a lack of knowledge about the devices.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/325

Scope of Digital Hearing Aids Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Technology, Type of Hearing Loss, Distribution Channel and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Abbott, Amplifon, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., Microson, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Demant A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Microson, Arphi Electronics Private Limited, Sonova, Horentek, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Digital is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is digital and conventional. The digital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to enhanced sound quality due to selective amplification, reduction of feedback normally associated with conventional hearing aids, comfortable listening experience, and automatic adaptation to changing listening environments without manual volume adjustment are some of the benefits of digital hearing aids, which are boosting the growth of the market.

Sensorineural is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type of hearing loss segment includes single-walled and double-walled. The sensorineural segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the rising prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss and the growing geriatric population driving the growth of the segment, digital hearing aids are an effective way for the geriatric patient pool to overcome mild to moderate SNHS for both ears. A cochlear implant is an option for people with profound hearing loss who cannot benefit from hearing aids.

Retail stores are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes e-commerce, retail stores and others. The retail store segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is a large revenue share for retail sales, which is also expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. OTC hearing aids have contributed heavily to retail sales growth. In addition to a large number of retail stores, manufacturing companies are increasingly entering retail sales, and retail sales margins are high, all contributing to the growth of retail sales.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the digital hearing aids market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. Due to the high prevalence of hearing loss, robust healthcare infrastructure, and greater awareness and adoption of hearing aid devices in the region, Europe dominates the market for digital hearing aids and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement in the digital hearing aid sector boosts the regional market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's digital hearing aids market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Germany's digital hearing aid market is driven primarily by government reimbursement plans to promote the adoption of hearing aids. The German government offers subsidies to its citizens to encourage the adoption of hearing aids.

China

China’s digital hearing aids market size was valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising concerns about the health and geriatric population in the country boost the demand for digital hearing aids in the country, In the forecast period, advancements in medical technology and awareness of innovative devices are expected to create new opportunities for the country’s digital hearing aid market.

India

India's digital hearing aids market size was valued at USD 0.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Approximately 63 million Indians are suffering from Significant Auditory Impairment, a hearing impairment that holds a 6.3% share of the Indian population, which results in the rising demand for digital hearing aids in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for digital hearing aids among the geriatric population and technological advancements by major key players, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/325/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030