COVID-19 Daily Update 1-13-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2023, there are currently 1,079 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,778 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 98-year old female from Logan County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old male from Summers County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Putnam County.

“Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness due to the virus,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have lost loved ones.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (83), Boone (11), Braxton (5), Brooke (5), Cabell (49), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (1), Fayette (21), Gilmer (1), Grant (9), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (8), Hancock (18), Hardy (3), Harrison (53), Jackson (16), Jefferson (36), Kanawha (83), Lewis (11), Lincoln (16), Logan (16), McDowell (26), Marion (32), Marshall (7), Mason (16), Mercer (82), Mineral (12), Mingo (26), Monongalia (31), Monroe (18), Morgan (4), Nicholas (12), Ohio (14), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (11), Preston (15), Putnam (40), Raleigh (71), Randolph (25), Ritchie (3), Roane (10), Summers (5), Taylor (9), Tucker (6), Tyler (4), Upshur (18), Wayne (18), Webster (10), Wetzel (11), Wirt (1), Wood (47), Wyoming (11). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.