Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market Size

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028 and accounted for a market share of USD 273.7 million in 2022.

Chemical peels help in several skin parameters like the elasticity of the skin, hydration, as well as melanin index, and erythema index. Due to several advantages of TCA peels, the market is estimated to grow further during the forecast period.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the ageing skin segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals' segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Roche, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A, Sinclair Pharma, Glytone, Image Skincare, Proderma Light, and Medy Tox, among others are some of the key players in the trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Ageing Skin
  • Hyperpigmentation
  • Scars
  • Dark Circles
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics and Spas
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


