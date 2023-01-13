Greenlite Executes Agreement with Chief Operating Officer

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. GRNL has signed an Agreement with Richard Estalella making him the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Estalella will be responsible for overseeing GRNL's operational flow, process improvements, and strategic planning including operational expansion. He will also be assisting in financial planning, celebrity signings and endorsements as well as corporate sponsorships,

Estalella has been running his own highly successful consulting firm for the last 6 years. Prior to that he served as President of MusclePharm, a publicly traded sports nutrition company that tripled its sales during his 3-year tenure. Estalella helped identify, negotiate and close endorsement deals with numerous athletes, teams and organizations including Tiger Woods, Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC, Manchester City, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

About Greenlite Ventures

On October 27, 2022, INET Merger Advisors, Inc. purchased the controlling interest in Greenlite Ventures, Inc. ("GRNL", "the Company"). On December 26th, 2022, the Company executed an LOI with a licensing company that has ongoing business relationships with most of the top professional sports leagues as well as several iconic brands and athletes. The companies have targeted an early to mid-March closing pending due diligence and the successful completion of audited financial statements. GRNL is actively negotiating additional business combinations and celebrity signings to grow its podcasting, licensing, merchandising, and branding operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," defined in United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involving risks and uncertainties. There's no assurance such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and factors identified in company's previous filings with Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements in this release. Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise.

