Global Gigafactory Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Tesla Inc., LG Chem, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), BYD Co Ltd, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., BAK Power Battery, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Panasonic among others are some of the key players in the Gigafactory market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Gigafactory Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.03% from 2023 to 2028.

Battery demand is rising as the car industry adopts electric vehicles. Players in the market may advance with strong efforts in gigafactory building, supply chain planning, and personnel acquisition.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Gigafactory Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Gigafactory Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the EV battery & assembly segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Gigafactory market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the industry outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Gigafactory market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • Europe will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • EV Battery & Assembly
  • Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


