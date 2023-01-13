Cryptomining? The opportunity Fog Hashing brought to CES 2023

A star is rising. Fog Hashing might be the game changer in the cryptomining industry, with its innovations in both consumer end HOME-MINING and commercial end FARM-MINING markets.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year at CES 2022, Fog Hashing was the world's first company to release a product tailored for decentralized home or office mining. That product immediately harvested public attention and went on hot sale afterward.

After one year of research and development based on the C1, Fog Hashing was back at CES 2023 with its latest product, the C2. In addition to the sleek aesthetics inherited from C1, four universal wheels have been added to C2, allowing it to travel around more easily. The sleek 1.35-inch OLED screen allows both touchscreen control and real-time display of the system's operating status, making this hardcore mining machine more like a well-designed modern home appliance.

Besides its appearance, the C2 model is more pragmatic. As an upgraded model from C1, it optimized more than 30 details. The most eye-catching aspects are:

The improved cost-effectiveness.

The lowered noise.

The enhancement of leakage protection.

The optional integration with solar mining or heat recovery technology reduces the cost of mining.

Fog Hashing comes with its consumer end products, the C1, C2 and B6D, filling the gap in the consumer market.

A Mind-Blowing Product You May Never Have Seen Before

Apart from deep cultivation in the emerging decentralized consumer end market, Fog Hashing also devotes itself to the large-scale centralized commercial mining market.

Fog Hashing's B6 and B24 tanks are all easily expandable for massive warehouse deployment, and the BC20 and BC40 mega mining containers have two options of external cooling systems to suit various climate environments, from the humid jungles in the Amazon to the dry Sahara, from the freezing Canadian tundra to the blazing Arabian Peninsula.

And the most mind-blowing product is the newly announced M6-56, a milestone in the entire mining industry.

Fog Hashing's M6-56 will cure a headache that mining farms are facing nowadays - the refitting of current air-cooling models to immersion cooling costs labor and time expenses. More consequentially, it leads to the void of warranty.

Born to be the world's first all-in-one immersion miner, Fog Hashing's M6-56 is deeply integrated with Whatsminer's M56, its first pure immersion mining rig. Some highlights are:

The official immersion mining warranty.

Up to 30% of the maximum overclock ratio.

Remote monitoring and control by Fog Hashing's SaaS platform.

Dynamic power adjustment to save energy cost.

Support the Demand Response program with a fast and safe batch operation.

Unprecedented Momentum in the Mining Industry

Though still at a young age, this Singaporean company has operated globally. Its supply chain management office in China provides customers with low-cost products, while its strategic development office in Silicon Valley, USA, not only equips Fog Hashing with state-of-the-art technology but also enhances its cooperation with multiple other companies in or beyond the mining industry.

Fog Hashing collaborated with iBeLink and co-developed the world's first official immersion cooling miner, the iBeLink U series. A joint appearance of Fog Hashing and iBeLink released the latest products, BM-K3 and BM-N3 series, air-cooling models for now, but the immersion cooling version will be available soon.

The cooperation with Whatsminer on the M6-56, of course, can't be ignored. Other cross-industry contributions include petrochemistry (the coolant) and chip-making (the next-generation chips targeting the cryptomining industry). Fog Hashing is holding an online launching event to release more information.

The past year has been challenging for everyone, but Fog Hashing still seems dynamic and ambitious. ''We will continue to innovate and bring more valuable products to our customers,'' says Paul Li, CEO of Fog Hashing.

What innovations will Fog Hashing bring to the mining industry at CES 2024? Let's wait and see!

Contact Information:

Corsun Hu

Marketing Manager

bd@foghashing.io



