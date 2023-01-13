North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market 2021 Growth Overview, Statistics, Revenue & Forecast to 2028

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market to Garner US$ 2,683.00 Mn by 2028 | 10% CAGR

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market 2021- 2028 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. North America Electronic Toll Collection System market 2021- 2028 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Get a Sample PDF of report at- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00025769

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market 2021- 2028 Report Are:

• Conduent, Inc.

• Efkon GmbH

• Kapsch Trafficcom AG

• Neology

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market Segmentation:

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market - By Offering

• Hardware Equipment

• Service

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market - By Technology

• ANPR

• GNSS

• DSRC

• Others

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market - By Application

• Highways

• Urban Area

North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market - By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

The countries considered under the North American region are U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. being one of the first countries to integrate electronic toll collection systems today boasts a significant network of ETC based systems across various tunnels, bridges, toll gateways, and expressways. Moreover, through a collaborative effort of various inter-state agencies have facilitated the implementation of an efficient ETC system across the country in the past decade. Moreover, the significant freight transportation by road in the U.S. compared to Canada and Mexico has also greatly influenced the adoption of ETC based systems in the country. This has led to a substantial market share of 53.24% in the North America region owing to leading market penetration of ETC based systems. Subsequently, the ETC system market in the U.S. is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

The North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market 2021- 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the North America Electronic Toll Collection System Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the North America Electronic Toll Collection System market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market's potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

Click Here to Buy Now: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00025769

Customized Analysis report:

We offer clients specialized report services that take into consideration the most variables influencing the development of the worldwide Market. Feel free to call or drop your requirement to get the get customized research report.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070