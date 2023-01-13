Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Share Worth $1.06 Billion, Worldwide, by 2028

Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Size to Reach USD 1.06 billion by 2028 with 4.8% of CAGR from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cargo Size, Technology, and Application,”; the air cargo security and screening systems market growth driven by growing safety concerns due to rising incidence of terrorism will also provide growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. In 2021, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is a prospective market for air cargo security and screening systems market players.

The major companies in air cargo security and screening systems includes Smith Detection Inc., Rapiscan, Leidos Inc., Nutech, and VOTI Detection Inc. The ranking has been derived analysing multiple parameters such as annual revenue earned from air cargo security and screening systems portfolio, client base, geographic locations, R&D expenditure, brand image, and number of employees, among others. These companies are actively participating in developing air cargo security and screening systems for various applications.

The air cargo security and screening systems have been in use for several years worldwide, however, the technology has been experiencing immense demand in recent years. Increasing deployment of security and screening systems at airport and constant need to transport temperature-sensitive products are supporting the growth of air cargo security and screening systems market.

Further, the rising e-commerce industry is leading to rise online sales which is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Additionally, the opportunity for business expansion has also boosted the growth of e-commerce owing to the growth in internet driven B2C package/cargo flows. Further, several investment plans are promoting infrastructural investments in the region. Such initiatives are anticipated to result in the increasing construction of airports, railways, other transportation facilities, and commercial construction, thereby influencing the air cargo security and screening system market growth. Moreover, various government policies related to air cargo security services in the region will drive the market. For instance, in January 2021, the UK's new inbound air cargo security regime (UK ACC3) is applicable to cargo entering the UK to minimize disruption to existing air cargo and mail operations and will drive the demand of air cargo security system

The Europe air cargo security and screening system market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The European Commission had passed a framework mandating all the airports and airport operators to upgrade their hold baggage screening (HBS), complying with ECAC's Standard 3 approved EDS. Airports were given a timeline to implement these changes by 2018 in the UK, by 2020 in European countries, and by 2022 in critical circumstances. This would result in installing new scanners at airports across the region, thereby driving the demand for air cargo security and screening systems. Border authorities and customs, ports, airports, and railway operators across the region collect massive security-related data daily, which is required to be shared between the European and Schengen government bodies for easy accessibility among police and other judicial authorities. Thus, the high demand for security data in the region is influencing the adoption of technologically advanced security systems.

