Holy Culture Radio Welcomes ‘116 LIFE’ and Reach Records to the SiriusXM Airwaves

James Rosseau Sr. (know by many as Trig) is the man behind Holy Culture Radio’s bold move to SiriusXM. From left: Marcus Hollinger (CMO) & Lasanna "Ace" Harris (SVP of A&R) of Reach Records.

‘116 LIFE’ Premieres on Holy Culture Radio SiriusXM Channel 154 on Tuesday, January 17

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holy Culture Radio welcomes Reach Records to its airwaves with a new show, “116 Life,” premiering January 17, 2023, and airing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on SiriusXM Channel 154. Co-hosted by Reach Records executives Marcus Hollinger (CMO) and Lasanna “Ace” Harris (SVP of A&R), “116 Life” will feature riveting conversations with a rotation of VIP guests that explore faith, current events, and topics relevant to hip-hop and CHH culture with exclusive world premieres of new music from Reach Records and beyond.

For nearly two decades, Reach Records has introduced an unashamed lifestyle to fans who love hip-hop and Jesus! The Bible verse Romans 1:16 — “I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God for salvation” — is the foundation and cornerstone of Reach Records and the “116 Life” brand.

“I am excited about the partnership with Marcus, Ace and Reach Records,” said James Rosseau Sr., founder of the nonprofit organization that operates HCR. “Our aim at Holy Culture Radio (HCR) is to provide progressive music and empowering conversations that prompt people to connect, collaborate and inspire others as we collectively share the Gospel within the culture. This partnership will further enrich the collection of perspectives currently heard on Holy Culture Radio.”

“Reach Records is grateful to Holy Culture Radio for inviting us onto its airwaves and creating a new space for us to engage directly with the people who drive the culture,” shared Hollinger. “Reach Records is a pioneering label for CHH artists and a trailblazer for the genre, and our new show, “116 Life,” is about YOU! In 2021 we launched a campaign called ‘YOU Are The Movement,’ which placed the future of CHH in your hands. Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., Ace and I will guide conversations and extend invitations to changemakers who are using their voices, talents and platform unashamedly.”

The show will be co-hosted by multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning music producer and Reach Records Senior Vice President of A&R, ACE, who scouts talents, produces and oversees creative projects for their Reach Records roster of artists, including Lecrae, 1K Phew, Andy Mineo, Tedashii, Trip Lee, Wande, Limoblaze, Hulvey, WHATUPRG and more. ACE has topped the Billboard Charts producing hit singles for Lil Wayne, T.I. ft Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill ft. Kendrick Lamar and Koffee.

"I am excited about our partnership to produce original programming that encourages believers in their faith while sharing Jesus with our broader American culture,” shared Ace. “Our mission at Reach hinges on ensuring people have access to healthy Christians in hopes of changing the way people see the world. This is an amazing opportunity for us to deliver on that promise."

Tune into “116 Life” on Holy Culture Radio beginning Tuesday, January 17, and airing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on SiriusXM 154. Follow Holy Culture Radio on IG at https://www.instagram.com/holyculture and Reach Records at https://www.instagram.com/reachrecords.

About Holy Culture

Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by James Rosseau (Trig). The company operates with a “head and heart” mission focused on community revitalization through learning and cultural enrichment. It provides learning programs through The Corelink Solution brand and faith-based media through Holy Culture, including Holy Culture Radio, which reaches more than 5 million listeners on its SiriusXM channel 154.

About Reach Records

Reach Records is an Atlanta-based independent hip-hop label founded in 2004 by Lecrae and Ben Washer. Long before acclaim, awards, plaques, chart positioning and radio play, the two started the label because they both love hip-hop and Jesus. Reach Records was launched with no strategy, no funds, no big players, but they made big moves! Today Reach Records is a trailblazing label with a roster of nearly 10 artists and a staff of 20 who are unashamed about sharing their faith and passionate about hip-hop. Reach Records is committed to building a movement that combines faith with music and popular culture.